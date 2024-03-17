Travel Mu Cang Chai adorned with a blanket of pear blossoms Pear blossoms are among the typical flowers found in Pung Luong commune in Mu Cang Chai district, Yen Bai province. The flowers are often in full bloom around March, when Na Hang Tua Chu village in the northern mountainous province is covered with white petals, creating an idyllic haven for nature lovers.

Travel UK journalist dazzled by beauty of Ba Na Hills in Da Nang The sensational beauty of Sun World Ba Na Hills resort in the central beach city of Da Nang, one of Vietnam’s most famous tourism destinations, has wowed many visitors both home and abroad, including Jack Mortimer, a journalist of the UK’s Express newspaper.

Videos Int’l diplomats participate in Hanoi's spring friendship tour More than 400 delegates, who are government officials and representatives of diplomatic mission and international organisations in Vietnam, went on a recent friendship spring tour in Hanoi.