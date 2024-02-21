Videos Luxury cruise vessel brings nearly 4,500 visitors to Vietnam Spectrum of the Seas, one of the world’s top 10 most luxurious cruise vessels, docked at Tan Cang - Cai Mep Port in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on February 20, with nearly 4,500 international visitors on board.

Travel Tourists allowed to visit headquarters of HCM City People’s Council, People’s Committee The headquarters of the People's Council and People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City - a national architectural relic - will open its doors to visitors for tours free of charge this year.

Travel HCM City to professionalise overseas tourism promotion Ho Chi Minh City is set to step up and professionalise overseas tourism promotion activities this year as part of efforts to attract more visitors, said the municipal Tourism Department.

Travel Quang Ninh’s beauty introduced to Clipper Round World Yacht Race’s sailing teams Members of sailing teams competing in the 2023-2024 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, have joined numerous sightseeing activities and cultural exchanges in Ha Long Bay of Quang Ninh province after docking at Ha Long International Cruise Port on February 18-19.