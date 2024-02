Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024 will help promote tourism values and potential of Dien Bien province, the northwestern region and Vietnam at large. (Photo: VNA)

In association with the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory (May 7, 1954 – 2024), Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024 is expected to bring endless experiences to tourists, heard a press conference in Hanoi on February 21.There will be 169 programmes and events throughout the year, comprising 13 national ones to be held by the Ministry of Culture , Sports and Tourism and other agencies, 28 by host Dien Bien province, and 128 by 33 other provinces and centrally-run cities, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy said.Organisers believed that Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024 will help promote tourism values and potential of Dien Bien province, the northwestern region and Vietnam at large, thus helping to turn tourism into a spearhead economic sector, she noted.Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dien Bien province Vu A Bang said the locality expects to welcome 1.3 million tourists this year, and earn some 2.2 trillion VND (89.66 million USD) from tourism.In 2023, Dien Bien served a record number of more than 1 million visitors, up nearly 25% year-on-year, surpassing the yearly plan by 7%, with 7,500 international holidaymakers, according to the official.A highlight of Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024 is the Ban Flower Festival, set to open on March 14 in coincidence with the opening ceremony of the year. There will be also a special art programme and a high-altitude fireworks display on May 6 evening and a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory on May 7./.