Visitors get lost in nature at An Giang’s cajuput forest
Visitors seem to get lost in nature as they come to the Tra Su cajeput forest in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, just 150km from HCM City
Tourists can take a one day trip from HCM City to Tra Su cajeput forest in An Giang. (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - Visitors seem to get lost in nature as they come to the Tra Su cajuput forest in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, just 150km from HCM City
Tra Su is a typical cajuput forest on the western part of the Hau River, a tributary of the Mekong. Waterways that cut through a forest of green melaleuca trees are a great way to reconnect with nature, breath in fresh air and listen to the sound of chirping birds, a world away from the noise and bustle of cities.
Visitors can also enjoy watching locals harvest cajuput flower honey. Depending on the quality, a litre of this honey costs 300,000 VND to over 1 million VND (13-43 USD).
During a tour, visitors travel by motorboat and switch to a rowing boat on reaching the heart of the forest. This is when they can see many birds foraging and nesting. The forest is home to about 70 species of birds, including storks and bitterns.
A Tra Su forest tour costs 190,000 VND per visitor. In groups of seven or more, the price drops to 95,000 VND per person./.