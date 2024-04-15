Hanoi (VNA) – More than 10,000 tours and promotional tourism products at promotional prices were offered to visitors at the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2024 which wrapped up in Hanoi on April 14.

Themed “Vietnam Tourism – Green Transition for Sustainable Development”, the four-day fair featured more than 450 pavilions from 700 tourism agencies, businesses and organisations across the country and 16 foreign countries and territories, offering a wide variety of activities to visitors, such as tourism exchanges and promotional programmes.

The event also saw nearly 4,000 Vietnamese and international tourism businesses engaged in over 12,000 business to business (B2B) appointments. Nearly 80,000 visitors were estimated to attend the fair.

The VITM has further affirmed its brand and position of a leading tourism promotion event in Vietnam.

As part of the VITM, the national forum on “Vietnam Tourism – Green Transition for Sustainable Development” held on April 12 discussed measures to promote green transition in the smokeless industry and encourage all stakeholders to join hands in turning tourism into a green and circular economic sector. Participants proposed an effective linkage and coordination mechanism to mobilise resources to implement green transformation in tourism and expanding initiatives on green tourism business models.

Vietnam welcomed about 4.6 million international arrivals in the first three months of 2024, a surge of 78.6% year on year, and a rise of 3.2% compared to the same period in 2019. Meanwhile, domestic tourists in the period numbered 30 million and total tourism revenue is estimated at 195 trillion VND (7.8 billion VND)./.