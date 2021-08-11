VN administers record 1.4m doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 10, total crosses 11m mark
Vietnam administered over 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine on August 10, the highest one-day increase since the country starts its vaccination campaign on March 8, according to the health ministry's report on August 11.
The total doses given in Vietnama reached 11,341,864 and the number of fully vaccinated people crossed the mark of 1 million (1,036,102 specifically) as of August 10.
The country has currently received some 18.7 million doses of vaccines of various types, mostly AstraZeneca and Moderna.
Up to 2.5 million doses of Moderna along with 250,000 doses of Sinopharm, donated by the US and Chinese governments respectively, would remain in storage until second doses are given.
The health ministry said that 72 percent of the received doses have been distributed.
According to the National Government Portal on COVID-19 Vaccination, HCM City, the epicentre of the fourth wave of infections and which has been allocated the most vaccines, is leading the race with over 3.5 million doses administered. The southern city has given at least one jab to 51.66 percent of its official population over 18 years old (around 7 million).
Hanoi, also the recipient of a large number of vaccines, has administered about 1.5 million doses, with 25.41 percent of the population getting at least one shot.
Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long, during a meeting on August 10, has asked for close collaboration between the medical sector and the army as vaccines will come in great quantity especially in the final months of the year, including vaccines like Pfizer which need to be preserved in strict conditions.
The Health Ministry issued a document on scheduled allocation of vaccines for localities between now and year’s end to ensure vaccination progress.
Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung said more than 2.4 million people downloaded the electronic health record app.
Minister Long suggested the Ministry of Information and Communications soon launch a campaign to call on residents to download the app, fill in health declarations, register for vaccination, as well as issue vaccination certificates via software.
All 63 cities and provinces have so far updated data on the software./.