Health Vietnam’s COVID-19 daily tally reaches 8,766 Vietnam reported 3,964 new cases of COVID-19 from 6am to 6:30pm on August 11, including four imported infections, bringing the daily count to 8,766.

Health HCM City to negotiate purchase of 5 million Moderna vaccine doses The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has assigned State-owned Saigon Pharmaceutical Group (Sapharco) to negotiate and sign contracts to purchase five million doses of Moderna vaccine MRNA-1273.

Health Hanoi to conduct PCR test on 1.3 million people for COVID-19 The capital city of Hanoi is racing against time to conduct mass COVID-19 testing for high-risk people in an effort to soon stamp out the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and return to the “new normal.”