Society Vietnam Youth for Peace and Development project launched The Vietnam Youth for Peace and Development project, funded by the US embassy in Vietnam, was officially launched during a ceremony in Hanoi on December 16, with 52 outstanding youths taking part.

Society Finland helps Vietnam build carbon neutral municipalities The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Institute of Natural Resources and Environment Training and the Finnish Ministry of the Environment’s Environment Institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Hanoi on December 16 on the building of carbon neutral municipalities (HINKU) and held a consultation seminar on the project.

Society SMS campaign launched to support the poor A text message campaign to pool support for the poor and Agent Orange (AO) victims on the Lunar New Year Festival has been launched.

Society HCM City schools take libraries outdoors to encourage students to read Students of Ho Van Thanh Primary School in HCM City’s District 12 once used to huddle in a small library with only enough space for 10 of them.