Vietnamese diplomatic agency in China accelerates citizen protection measures
Representatives from the Vietnamese Consulate General in China’s Guangzhou province have come to Hainan province to deploy citizen protection measures for a Vietnamese fisherman rescued at sea by authorities of both countries.
Beijing (VNA) – Representatives from the Vietnamese Consulate General in China’s Guangzhou province have come to Hainan province to deploy citizen protection measures for a Vietnamese fisherman rescued at sea by authorities of both countries.
Phan Duc Muoi, a fisherman of DNA90307TS fishing vessel from Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang, suffered from acute cholecystitis while fishing on September 15. With support of relevant authorities of Vietnam and China, he received timely emergency aid, survived critical conditions, and was sent home later.
Phan Duc Muoi, a fisherman of DNA90307TS fishing vessel from Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang, suffered from acute cholecystitis while fishing on September 15. With support of relevant authorities of Vietnam and China, he received timely emergency aid, survived critical conditions, and was sent home later.
In the past time, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Guangzhou province has coordinated with relevant agencies in the host nation to accelerate citizen protection measures, and handle many cases related to distressed fishermen.
Most recently, the Consulate General helped Pham Van Chin, a fisherman in Quang Ngai province, return home safely on November 5 after he came out of a coma. He slipped into a coma while diving./.