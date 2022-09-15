Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Nanning (VNA) – Representatives from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) attended the 2022 ASEAN Media Partners’ Forum in Nanning, the capital of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on September 15.

Co-hosted by the China Media Group (CMG) and authorities of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the event attracted 180 Chinese and foreign guests from press agencies and organisations in 17 countries.

It looked to further deepen consensus and cooperation between the Chinese and ASEAN media, helping to build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

Delegates at the event spoke highly of the media’s role and bilateral cooperation between Chinese and ASEAN media agencies in promoting regional development.

CMG Vice President Yan Xiaoming said the CMG is ready to gather brainpower with the ASEAN media to undertake the mission of responsible communications, thus building mutually beneficial cooperation.

In his video speech, Chinese Ambassador to ASEAN Deng Xijun said the development of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership could not be separated from the active participation and support of their media sectors.

He underlined that in recent years, the bilateral communication cooperation mechanism has been improved in various forms. In the near future, it is necessary to further uphold the potential of bilateral communication collaboration./.