According to the signed document, the two agencies will provide each other with information on the two nations via the exchange of photos, stories written in English, and various types of multimedia information.

Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung affirmed that the VNA and BTA, the official news agencies of Vietnam and Bulgaria, see ample room for cooperation in information exchange serving the growing needs for mutual understanding between the countries’ peoples, businesses and investors.

She expressed her belief that with the pact, the agencies will effectively carry out their cooperation activities such as the exchange of information, especially in multimedia information, professional, and experience exchanges.

For his part, Valchev lauded the VNA’s position in Vietnam’s national information system and hoped to learn from its experience in multimedia information development.

Valchel said he is confident that the two agencies will continue to be an effective bridge for Vietnamese and Bulgarian businesses and peoples, helping tighten the nations' traditional friendship and collaboration./.

VNA