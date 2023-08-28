VNA enhances communication cooperation with Ministry of Science and Technology
General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang and Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat signed a communication cooperation programme between the two offices for the 2023-2026 period, at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 28.
Trang underlined the important role of science and technology in promoting innovation, affirming that as the national news agency, the VNA has always accompanied the ministry in implementing innovation policies.
The VNA's domestic and foreign information products have reflected efforts of scientific experts, scientific achievements of the country as well as inventions of mankind, she said, adding the agency has also strengthened reference information on science and technology development policies of countries in the context that institutional building is being identified as one of the strategic breakthroughs.
The cooperation between the two sides in recent times has contributed to spreading the values of science and technology in national construction, in a professional and sustainable manner, Trang stressed, noting that signing of the cooperation programme is to meet the practical requirements of strengthening policy communication, especially policies in the field of science and technology.
The VNA wishes to continue receiving support from the Ministry of Science and Technology in studying applied scientific topics in the communication sector, and in implementing the digital transformation process, Trang said.
Minister Dat affirmed that the signing is an important milestone towards promoting communication activities on science, technology and innovation policies in a comprehensive and effective manner on the VNA’s publications.
He said he believes that information on science, technology and innovation published by the VNA will become an important bridge, contributing to enhancing the people's trust in the Party and Government,
acknowledging and highly valuing contributions by the VNA in disseminating comprehensively the science and technology sector’s development in recent years.
The minister expressed his hope the VNA will continue to further strengthen communication on science, technology and innovation policies to people at home and abroad in the coming time, especially information on the Party's guidelines and policies on science, technology and innovation.
Under the coordination programme, the VNA will promote information on the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws in the fields of science, technology, innovation; and disseminate knowledge and raise public awareness of the role and position of science, technology, and innovation in the country's sustainable development.
The two sides will also promote communication activities about outstanding science and technology achievements; initiatives; technical improvements; and excellent solutions of scientists, science and technology managers, and people from all walks of life in order to arouse, inspire, and create creative aspirations among the people./.