Sci-Tech Hanoi launches Data4life contest The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Hanoi recently held a ceremony to launch the Data4life contest on finding AI technology to be applied in the business supply chain connectivity.

Sci-Tech US startup transfers water treatment technology to Vietnamese firm ZwitterCo, a US startup that develops filtration membranes to treat the most challenging wastewaters, has successfully transferred the Nano-enabled water treatment technology to Vietnam’s technology-farm produce export-import Co., Ltd.

Sci-Tech Measures sought to ensure information safety in digital transformation Apart from benefits, digital transformation has posed risks of cybersecurity to State agencies and businesses, heard a recent workshop and exhibition on information safety in the southern region.