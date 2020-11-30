Hanoi (VNA) – The Spanish King’s Order of Civil Merit Encomienda was bestowed upon General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Nguyen Duc Loi at a ceremony held by the Spanish Embassy in Hanoi on November 30.



The order honours individuals with distinct contributions to Spain and to its relations with other countries.



Also Chairman of the Vietnam – Spain Friendship Association, which was established in May 2004, Loi and other leaders and members of the association have contributed significantly to boosting mutual affection and understanding between the two countries' people as well as their friendship and cooperation.



Expressing his gratitude and happiness to receive the order, the VNA General Director said the invaluable reward acknowledges his small contribution to fortifying the increasing Vietnam – Spain solidarity, friendship, and development collaboration.



He pledged his further efforts to enhance the bilateral ties.



Also on the occasion, the order was also presented to three other Vietnamese and Spanish citizens, including Nguyen Xuan Son, the embassy’s official Vietnamese interpreter during 1998 – 2003 who has contributed greatly to the popularisation of the Spanish language via numerous classes. The others are two Spanish nationals, Diego Cortizas and his wife Laura Fontán, who founded the Chula Fashion brand. Chula Fashion shops established in a number of Vietnamese localities has introduced Spanish culture to locals.



Congratulating the four recipients, Spanish Ambassador Pilar Méndez Jiménez stated they represent the best things in the Vietnam – Spanish relations.



Expressing her thanks to Loi and members of his association in helping the embassy reinforce the bilateral ties, she mentioned the friendship association’s donation of medical equipment to the Spanish people in the fight against COVID-19, saying it encouraged them to overcome the most difficult period of the nation in decades./.