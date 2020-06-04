Society Quang Ninh leads in PAR index for third consecutive year The northern province of Quang Ninh topped the 2019 public administration reform (PAR) index for the third consecutive year, with 90.09 points, up 1.03 points against the previous year.

Society Campaign launched to end violence against children, women A communications campaign entitled “Blue Heart” was launched on June 4 to call for joint efforts to end violence and protect children and women, especially during emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Committee reviews quarantining of foreign arrivals Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, chaired a meeting of the committee in Hanoi on June 4 to discuss the country’s ongoing pandemic response.

Society Vietnamese universities win place in Asia University Rankings 2020 Three Vietnamese universities have been named in the Asia University Rankings 2020, as announced by the UK’s Times Higher Education (THE).