VNA hands over historical items, photos to press museum
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) held a ceremony on June 4 to hand over a number of historical artefacts and photos to the Vietnam Press Museum.
VNA Deputy General Director Le Quoc Minh (L) presents the exhibits to the Vietnam Press Museum (Photo: VNA)
The activity aimed to mark the 95th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day and welcome the Congress of the VNA Journalists’ Association for the 2020-2025 tenure.
Typical among the 14 precious artefacts, selected from thousands of the VNA’s items and photos, are a transmitter used by reporters and technicians of the Liberation News Agency to broadcast news from the battlefields to Hanoi during the war against the US, and a national flag with the autographs of the captain and political official of the KN22 ship presented to the Vietnam News Agency correspondents in June 2014.
A photo featuring Uncle Ho and VNA officials and reporters together with their children at a ceremony celebrating the President’s 60th birthday at the Viet Bac Safety Zone was also given to the museum this time.
Some of the artefacts presented by the VNA (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the ceremony, VNA Deputy General Director Le Quoc Minh, President of the VNA Journalists’ Association, said over the past time, the agency’s leaders have directed relevant units to collect items and meet witnesses to record stories related to artefacts and photos about the history of the Vietnamese Press as well as the tradition of the Vietnam News Agency.
The VNA is willing to share valuable artefacts and photos it has with the museum to introduce to people at home and abroad, he noted.
Minh said he hopes that in the coming time, besides traditional exhibits, the Vietnam Press Museum will focus on displaying modern media products in the digital era. With this content, the VNA will contribute many of its innovative and pioneering information products, he affirmed.
Director of the Vietnam Press Museum Tran Thi Kim Hoa thanked the Vietnam News Agency for its support and assistance for the museum since it was established in 2017.
She said that the museum has so far received more than 20,000 artefacts, most of which are original ones. It is expected to open for visitors on the occasion of the Vietnam Revulutionary Press Day (June 21)./.