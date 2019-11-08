General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Nguyen Duc Loi speaks at the 17th OANA General Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

– General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Nguyen Duc Loi has highlighted necessary efforts and actions to win public trust in the fight against fake news, while addressing the 17th General Assembly of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agency (OANA) that is taking place in the Republic of Korea (RoK) from November 6-9.In his presentation, he said fake news remains a big concern for news agencies and media outlets around the world, and the VNA is no exception.Fake news has come in a more sophisticated manner as technology further develops and cost reduces.“Experts have predicted that as artificial intelligence is applied widely in the process of producing media contents, fake news made by machines will also be born with overwhelming quantity,” Loi noted.He called on authentic journalists to act instead of waiting for authorised agencies to promulgate new laws, for technology to change their algorithm, or for users to become smarter to get away from fake news as they bear heavy responsibility for the society.Loi cited many studies on the future of the press affirming that the goal of the press now is not to attract the attention of the public any more but to regain their trust.“How to rebuild public trust in high quality press contents is always a big question for managers, news agencies, editorial offices and journalists themselves,” he pointed out.According to the VNA leader, to combat fake news, his agency has worked hard to interact with leaders through the Chatbot software that won the OANA Award for Excellence in News Agency Quality in 2018.He suggested news agencies act to cope with the information that incites hates and racial discrimination or distorts the truth to harm individuals, organisations and countries, apart from pouring more investments in technologies to produce high-quality news.In his remarks, Cho Sung-boo, President and CEO of the host country’s Yonhap News Agency, said global news agencies are facing unprecedented challenges, and they should turn these into new opportunities.He also called on the news agencies to continuously produce new products in new forms, and revamp the ways to deliver them.