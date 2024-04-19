Society Vietnamese in Thailand, Israel commemorate legendary nation founders The overseas Vietnamese (OVs) communities in Thailand and Israel have held events to commemorate Hung Kings, the legendary founders of the nation.

Society Vietnamese youth pledge to join hands in climate change response A representative of Vietnam has affirmed the youth’s commitment to joining hands in climate change response, while attending a plenary session of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum in New York on April 17.

Society Russian, Vietnamese university rectors gather in Moscow The second forum of rectors of Russian and Vietnamese universities took place at the Lomonosov Moscow State University (MGU) on April 18.

Society Vietnamese women link up to enhance role, position The Hanoi Association for Women Entrepreneurs (HNEW) and the Vietnamese Women Forum in Europe (VWFE) signed an agreement on April 18 on cooperation to enhance the role, position and contributions of Vietnamese women in socio-economic areas.