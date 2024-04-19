VNA marks 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory with various activities
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) hosted an array of activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024).
VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (centre), President of the Vietnam Veterans Association Sen. Lt. Gen. Be Xuan Truong (second, left) and delegates at the website launching ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
On April 19, the agency officially launched a special news website on the event at http://dienbienphu.vnanet.vn with products displayed in various forms, from text to television, infographic, megastory and podcast, and in the three languages of Vietnamese, French and English.
The website is expected to give readers as well as domestic and foreign press agencies insights into the Dien Bien Phu Victory, with the highlight being 70 black-and-white and colour photos selected from tens of thousands of file images taken by VNA journalists.
Of them, 32 black-and-white photos depict the entire Dien Bien Phu campaign in 1953-1954, and the remainders capture the present Dien Bien Phu which has been given a facelift thanks to the Party and State's attention.
In her remarks at the launching ceremony, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang highlighted efforts by VNA journalists during the fierce battle 70 years ago, who stood side by side with the frontline forces, on each road or in each trench in the battlefield.
Carrying forward the tradition, present VNA journalists are working to overcome many difficulties and challenges to fulfill their roles and missions in the digital era, she stressed.
Through the news website, VNA hopes to spread this source of valuable information to the public and promote the spirit of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, Trang said.
The same day, the VNA war veterans’ association held a talk focusing on the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory./.