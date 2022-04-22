Society Buddhist Sangha working to popularise culture abroad A delegation of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) led by head of its culture committee Most Venerable Thich Tho Lac is making a monthlong working visit to Europe from April 12, as part of its activities to popularise Vietnam’s Buddhist cultural identity to Vietnamese communities abroad.

Society WB-funded project to upgrade southern waterway logistics corridors The Ministry of Transport has submitted to the Prime Minister a proposal on investment policy for a project on developing inland waterway and logistics corridors in southern Vietnam.

Society Vietnam Social Security, WB promote cooperation in social, health insurance Director-General of the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) Nguyen The Manh asked the World Bank (WB) to help the agency further improve the quality and effectiveness of its social and health insurance services during his meeting with WB Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk in Hanoi on April 21.