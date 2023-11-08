The minister highly valued close collaboration between the Vietnam News Agency and Yonhap, saying he hopes that the news agencies will play a more active role in promoting the Vietnam-Republic of Korea cooperation.

Trang briefed the minister on the agency’s role and functions, and emphasised the effectiveness of the long-term, comprehensive cooperation between the two news agencies.

She said information exchanges as well as the diverse forms of cooperation between the two news agencies have contributed to bringing information to the public in a timely manner.

The same day, Trang held talks with President and CEO of the Yonhap News Agency Seong Ghi-hong.

The Yonhap leader affirmed cooperation with the Vietnam News Agency is at the highest point in the Korean news agency’s foreign relations with more than 100 news agencies and newspapers across the world.

Trang said the Vietnam News Agency hopes that Yonhap will share information about its model, organisational structure, and competitive information products.

The two sides agreed to step up information exchange to raise mutual understanding between the two countries' people, and coordinate to quickly and promptly provide information of public concern, contributing to guiding public opinion and refuting fake news.

On this occasion, the Vietnam News Agency, Yonhap and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a Memorandum of Understanding on reports of corporate social responsibility programmes of Korean companies operating in Vietnam./.

VNA