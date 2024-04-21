Society Enthralling activities await visitors during summer holiday in Thua Thien-Hue Since the beginning of 2024, the central province of Thua Thien- Hue has welcomed more than 891,000 visitors, an increase of 40% year on year, of which, international arrivals are estimated at 447,000, a surge of 74% compared to the same period last year.

Society Over 40 foreign firms register to join Vietnam Int’l Defence Expo 2024 More than 40 companies and agencies from 19 foreign countries and territories worldwide have confirmed their participation in the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024, to be held in December this year, heard a conference held by the Ministry of Defence in Hanoi on April 20.