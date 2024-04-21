VNYA – a firm pillar of Vietnamese student community in Singapore
The Vietnamese Youth Alliance in Singapore (VNYA) held a gala at the National University of Singapore (NUS) on April 20 night to celebrate its fifth anniversary.
At an activity of the Vietnamese Youth Alliance in Singapore (VNYA). (Photo: VNA)
The event brought together students and representatives of Vietnamese agencies and organisations in the host country, as well as those who have supported the alliance over the past time.
The participants had a chance to join various activities, with proceeds to be sent to the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Binh Duong, the VNYA’s sister association at home, to buy learning equipment for children of disadvantaged workers in the locality.
Vietnamese Ambassador Mai Phuoc Dung praised the alliance’s role as a firm pillar of the Vietnamese student community in Singapore, and expressed his belief that it will organise more diverse, practical activities in the years to come.
VNYA President Nguyen Thuy Quynh said the alliance will further coordinate with its counterparts at home and abroad to boost cultural exchanges in the time ahead./.