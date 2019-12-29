Students work during a practice session at a college in HCM City. (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) - More than 80 percent of graduates at most colleges and vocational training schools in HCM City this year have found jobs, according to the city’s Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Speaking at a recent conference, rector of Thu Duc College of Technology Nguyen Thi Ly said her college, to improve quality and recruitment, has hired professional lecturers and worked with partners to build training programmes.

Le Minh Tan, head of the Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Department, said that enterprises are impressed with students who have graduated from the healthcare programmes such as nursing and pharmacy at many colleges and vocational schools.

Students taking part in training courses of less than 3 months have also met enterprises’ demands for skills and knowledge, reducing their recruitment needs, Tan said.

This year, the city’s vocational training and professional education establishments trained and provided more than 247,300 highly qualified workers for the labour market, he said.

The proportion of trained human resources in the city’s four key industrial sectors accounts for 13.56 percent; and 36.13 percent for eight occupations in which skilled human resources can work in ASEAN-member countries.

The department said it will speed up the establishment of 12 vocational training schools for highly skilled human resources by next year, Tan said.

The city’s vocational training establishments aim to enroll 461,000 new students and 6,415 people in the city’s rural areas next year. They aim to achieve the goal of having 86 percent of the city’s workers trained.

This year, the rate was 84.8 percent among a total workforce of 4.6 million./.



