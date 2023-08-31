At the graduation ceremony for students of the German standard training programme on metal cutting (MC) in Dong Nai province on August 30 (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – A graduation ceremony for students of a German standard training programme on metal cutting (MC) was held by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the General Directorate of Vocational Training in the southern province of Dong Nai on August 30.



The training course is part of the vocational training and labour migration programme in MC in Vietnam piloted by the German government at Lilama 2 Technology International College in Dong Nai since 2022.



Over 50 high school graduates across the country joined the course from March last year, taught by German and Vietnamese instructors.



After the graduation ceremony, 25 students will be supported to work in Germany and the remainders recruited by German companies in Vietnam or helped to continue their studies in higher education programmes in the country.



According to GIZ, the agency and Vietnamese authorities will conduct specific evaluations and consider expanding the vocational training and labour migration programme in MC in Vietnam./.