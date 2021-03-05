

In the first phase of the trials, 150 healthy volunteers will be injected with two doses of 0.5ml with an interval of 28 days.



They will be divided into five groups, including one group provided with placebo shots, and their health will be closely monitored within 24 hours after injections.



Each volunteer will have their health checked-up eight times in 12 months.



After 43 days since the first phase starts and shows good results, the second phase will be carried out at the medical centre of Thai Binh province’s Vu Thu district, with 300 volunteers.



The homegrown vaccine has been developed by the Nha Trang-based Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC) and the Hanoi Medical University since last May, using primary chicken embryo cell culture, a technique the institute used previously to successfully produce seasonal flu vaccines.



COVIVAC has undergone pre-clinical trials in India, the US, and Vietnam, said IVAC Director Dr. Duong Huu Thai, adding that results showed that it satisfies all conditions to be tested on humans.



The vaccine candidate demonstrated high immunogenicity during pre-clinical trials. It was created based on studies of new SARS-CoV-2 strains.



This vaccine is expected to have a price of around 60,000 VND (2.59 USD) per dose./.

VNA