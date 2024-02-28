VPBank VnExpress Marathon HCM City Midnight 2024 expected draw over 11,000 runners
HCM City (VNA) – More than 11,000 runners will compete at VPBank VnExpress Marathon Ho Chi Minh City Midnight, slated for March 3.
Of the runners, more than 500 come from 30 countries and territories, organisers said on February 28.
Athletes will compete at the distances of 5 km, 10 km, 21 km and 42 km, running through HCM City’s heritage sites like the Independence Palace, the headquarters of the municipal People’s Committee, Ba Son Bridge, Notre Dame Cathedral, Bach Dang Wharf, and the Thu Thiem new urban area, with all of the routes meeting the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) standards.
They can use their results at the tournament as part of the criteria to register for major world marathon events such as Chicago, Tokyo and Boston.
Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Nam Nhan said this is a large-scale race, so special attention has been paid to medical systems, lighting and the environment.
Through the race, HCM City wants to promote its image as a dynamic city, especially at night, able to host exciting events at all hours, he said.
VPBank VnExpress Marathon Ho Chi Minh City Midnight is the opening event of eight tournaments of the VnExpress Marathon system in 2024, the largest of its kind in Vietnam held annually to promote tourist cities in Vietnam./.