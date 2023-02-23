At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) has received nearly 10 billion VND (434,000 USD) donated by Red Cross workers, organisations and businesses in support of Turkish and Syrian people following the devastating earthquake.



The sum was raised right at the launch of a fundraising campaign in Hanoi on February 23.



In response to the appeal of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and with the approval of the Prime Minister, the VRCS issued a call for support for those affected by the earthquake disaster in the two countries, which has been widely disseminated by the media and on social media, conveying a message of solidarity and support for the people of Turkey and Syria, demonstrating a sense of solidarity, responsibility, and humanitarianism of the Vietnamese Government, people and the VRCS, President of the VRCS Central Committee Bui Thi Hoa said.

She vowed that all proceeds will be sent to the right addresses in a transparent and timely manner, in line with the law.

Hoa took the occasion to urge VRCS chapters nationwide, agencies, businesses, religious organisations, and individuals to join hands to help Turkish and Syrian people overcome difficulties and return to normal life.

Counsellor at the Turkish Embassy in Vietnam Gulay Kosem Rignault thanked the Vietnamese Government, people and VRCS for providing invaluable and timely support for Turkey.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which occurred on February 6 in the southeast of Turkey and northeast of Syria, claimed the lives of over 46,000 people, leaving thousands of buildings collapse completely, and destroying infrastructure system. This is one of the most horrific disasters in the history of the past century.

Donations for the people of Turkey and Syria can be sent to the VRCS Central Committee at 82 Nguyen Du, Hanoi, or its representative office in the South at 201 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

Donors can also send their contributions to the VRCS Central Committee's bank accounts at the Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam, No.124 02 02 005 348 (for donations in VND), No. 124 02 02 018198 (for donations in USD).

The time to receive voluntary contributions will last through May 30./.