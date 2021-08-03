VSS moves to guarantee rights of policyholders at time of COVID-19
The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has asked its local and sectoral chapters to secure sufficient funding to cover medical expenses of health insurance holders amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its dispatch issued on August 2.
The dispatch was sent to the municipal and provincial social security agencies and those of the Defence Ministry and public security force, providing instructions on how to make advance payments for and settle the claims of the insured given that the worst-ever COVID-19 resurgence is ravaging the country, particularly the southern region.
The move aims to ensure the legitimate rights and benefits of the insured at the time of the pandemic.
The social security chapters must make sure health care service providers do not experience lack of funding for procurement of medicines and other medical supplies, while taking into account requests from these providers for advance payments to cover insured health care services so the policyholders shall not have to pay for themselves.
The VSS has pledged to keep a close watch on the development of the COVID-19 situation and promptly take actions to guarantee the rights of the holders of social, health and unemployment insurances./.