The 2021 Vung Tau Taste Week will take place from April 24 to May 2 in the coastal city. Illustrative image. (Source: Vietnam Pictorial)

HCM City (VNA) — The 2021 Vung Tau Taste Week will take place from April 24 to May 2 in the coastal city, featuring a wide range of cuisine, art and entertainment activities, the city People’s Committee has announced.

More than 100 booths will showcase popular dishes and street foods from the southern city and other localities across the country.

Cooking demonstrations and contests, fruit and vegetable carving and bartending exhibitions will also be a highlight of the event.

Music and magic performances with the participation of popular singers and artists will entertain visitors every night.

Hoang Vu Thanh, acting chairman of the city People’s Committee, told a meeting held recently to announce the event that it is part of the city’s efforts to promote beach tourism, a main driver of its development.

The city has entrusted the Ba Rịa-Vung Tau province Tourism Association and Sea Star Sai Gon JSC with organising the event.