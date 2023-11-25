Vung Tau - Where the blue sea beckons
One of the most beautiful coastal cities in Vietnam, Vung Tau is considered an attractive tourist destination for its natural beauty.
Vung Tau is a diverse tourist city with picturesque landscapes, a favourable geographical location, and a mild climate throughout the year. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Not far from Nghinh Phong Cape is Hon Ba Island, a small island surrounded by crystal-clear water. At low tide, a pathway emerges, connecting Hon Ba to the mainland. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Not far from Bai Sau (Back Beach) hailed as the most beautiful beach in Vung Tau is the local fishermen village. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists on Back Beach, with Hon Ba Island in the distance. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Boats take tourists out to the seas off the coast of Vung Tau. (Photo: VNP/VNA)