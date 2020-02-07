VUS, VVA hailed as bridge connecting Vietnam-US relations
Activities of organisations like the Vietnam-US Society (VUS) and the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) have proved effective in healing the wounds of war, Vice President of the Vietnam Union for Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Tam Chien has said.
(Illustrative photo: Reuters)
Chien made the remark while hosting a reception in Hanoi on February 7 for a VVA delegation led by POW/MIA (Prisoner of War/Missing in Action) Chair Grant Coates.
At the reception, Chien, who is also Chairman of the VUS, briefed his guests on the upcoming external activities hosted by the VUFO and the VUS in 2020, notably activities marking 25 years of the normalisation of Vietnam-US relations.
At present, the two sides are looking to tap each other’s strengths to bolster exchanges and cooperation in projects of mutual concern, in the spheres of economy, trade, investment, culture, and education, among others. There is an average of 600,000 US holidaymakers coming to Vietnam each year, he added.
In addition, friendship exchanges, enhancement of mutual understanding and trust and win-win cooperation in all fields are needed more than ever, Chien said.
With significant achievements gained over the years, Chien voiced his hope that VUS-VVA relations will contribute to Vietnam-US ties towards fulfilling further goals in the coming years in the spirit of fairness, cooperation and mutual respect, which will benefit the two countries as well as contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.
For his part, Coates said recent activities of the VVA received support from US veterans and hoped that the two organisations will hold regular meetings and dialogues to boost their cooperation.
The US delegation is on a 13-day visit to Vietnam until February 23./.
