War martyrs laid to rest in Dak Nong
Officials and people in Dak Mil district in the central highlands’ province of Dak Nong attended a memorial and burial service for the remains of war martyrs found in the locality during the construction of the district square.
The remains, in a mass grave uncovered on August 27, are believed to belong to 22 martyrs, based on items also found in the grave. (Photo: VNA)
Dak Nong (VNA) - Officials and people in Dak Mil district in the central highlands’ province of Dak Nong attended a memorial and burial service for the remains of war martyrs found in the locality during the construction of the district square.
The remains, in a mass grave uncovered on August 27, are believed to belong to 22 martyrs, based on items also found in the grave.
Information from different sources suggests that the soldiers died in August 1968 while attacking the US base at Duc Lap.
Items found in the grave include 22 water bottles, 27 rubber sandals, an AK47 and ammunition boxes, explosives, and personal belongings, some of which bear the soldier’s name.
After discovering the remains, local officials took samples for DNA testing to identify the martyrs. The provincial Military High Command will continue contacting relevant agencies and war witnesses to seek information about the martyrs.
Following the memorial service, the remains were laid to rest at the Dak Mil war martyrs cemetery.
A monument commemorating the martyrs will also be built at the square where the grave was found./.