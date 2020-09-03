Society Vietnamese university among world’s top 1,000 Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi has been named within the 801th-1,000th group in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2021.

Society Over 26,000 students sit 2nd round of national high school exam A total 26,075 candidates, equivalent to 98.45 percent, have been taking the second round of the national high school graduation examination, which began on September 3, announced the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).