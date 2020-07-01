The Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi (Photo: VNU-Hanoi)

Hanoi (VNA) - The World Bank (WB)’s Board of Executive Directors has approved grants totalling 422 million USD to support Vietnam’s tertiary education sector and urban development, the WB in Vietnam announced on July 1.

The funds aim to improve standards at three national universities and enhance climate change resilience in Vinh Long city, in the Mekong Delta province of the same name.

Credit of 295 million USD will be allocated to a project to bolster teaching and research capacity at the Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi, VNU - HCM City, and the University of Da Nang.

The project is hoped to speed up the process of turning the three universities into highly competitiveness educational institutions in the region.

It will also contribute to their institutional capacity and application of digital technology.

The remaining funds are earmarked for upgrades of water and transport infrastructure in Vinh Long city to mitigate urban flooding risks for 60 percent of its population.

The project will build flood control and wastewater management systems as well as develop key transport links within the city, which is located in the economic corridor connecting HCM City and the Mekong Delta.

WB Country Director for Vietnam Ousmane Dione said investments in human resources and urban development are among the bank’s top priorities in Vietnam.

The two projects will bolster advances in fields important to Vietnam’s sustainable development, including skilled human resources and green infrastructure, he added./.