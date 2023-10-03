World Thailand launches campaign to stimulate comsumption Thai Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai on October 2 expressed his confidence that the government’s "Quick Win” policy to reduce the costs of living by reducing consumer goods’ prices will create a “win-win" for both operators and consumers.

World Indonesian, Australian navies conduct joint seabed survey The Indonesian Navy's Hydro-Oceanographic Centre (Pushidrosal) and the Australian Navy (RAN) are conducting a two-month joint survey of the seabed in the Timor Sea border area.

World Philippines, allies begin annual naval drills The Philippines, the UK, Canada, Japan and the US formally opened their annual bilateral navy-to-navy drills called “Exercise SAMASAMA” on October 2.

World Indonesia approves 1.8-billion-USD capital injection for state firms The financial committee of the Indonesian House of Representatives on October 2 approved 28.2 trillion Rp (1.82 billion USD) of capital injection for several state companies in 2024, including debt-strapped construction firms.