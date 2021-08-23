Webinar in Canada marks Vietnam's National Day
The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) on August 22 held a webinar marking the 76th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day of Vietnam (September 2).
Hanoi streets are decorated to mark 76th anniversary August Revolution and National Day (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Cao Phong underlined the significance of the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam at that time, which is hailed as a glorious milestone in the history of national foundation and safeguarding.
In the past two decades, Vietnam was among the fastest growing economies of the world. Despite the global pandemic, the country posted a gross domestic production growth rate of 5.64 percent in the first half of this year, proving itself as an attractive investment destination, he added.
The diplomat expressed his hope that international friends will further assist the country with COVID-19 vaccine access to help Vietnamese people surmount difficulties triggered by the pandemic.
For his part, CVFS representative Steve Rutchinski congratulated Vietnam on the successful organisation of the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure, with a turnout of 99.6 percent that demonstrates people’s trust in the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Government.
At the event, Prof. Dr Pham Quang Minh, Vice President of the Vietnam-Canada Friendship Association delivered a report which affirms that the spirit of the August Revolution has been upheld in the path of building socialism in Vietnam, especially in the COVID-19 fight.
Under the leadership of the CPV and with people’s solidarity, Vietnam will win the battle against the pandemic, he believed./.