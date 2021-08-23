Society TV programme highlights General Vo Nguyen Giap’s contributions A television programme on late General Vo Nguyen Giap was broadcast on VTV1 channel of the Vietnam Television on August 22 on the occasion of his 110th birth anniversary (August 25), to honour the general’s great contributions to the national liberation cause.

Society HCM City intensifies social distancing measures The chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has ordered social distancing and other anti-COVID-19 measures to be tightened in an effort to bring the pandemic under control by September 15.

Society Vietnamese, Cambodian border guards coordinate in fighting COVID-19 A delegation of the Ia O border guard station in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai met their Cambodian counterparts on August 22 to discuss joint work to protect border areas and fight COVID-19 pandemic.