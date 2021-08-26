Speaking at the event, Deputy Secretary General of the House of Representatives of Japan Tsukiyama Nobuhiko, said Japan would share information about general activities of the Japanese parliament’s committees and compare activities between the two legislatures’ committees.

Hanoi (VNA) – A webinar was jointly held on August 26 by the National Assembly Office and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to share experience in improving the operation efficiency of NA organs.

Mita Daijyu, from the Office of the Japanese House of Representatives, introduced the organisional structure of the Japanese parliament, permanent and special committees of the House of Representatives. He also briefed on the process of legislation and building draft documents submitted by the Cabinet, special investigation methods of the Japanese legislature.

Deputy Secretary General of the House of Representatives of Japan Tsukiyama Nobuhiko speaks at the event (Photo: quochoi)

Daijyu also highlighted the role of the Office of the Japanese House of Representatives and its members in ensuring its smooth operations.

Futami Akira from the Office said the Japanese parliament’s committees play a significant role in considering the Government’s draft documents.



Vietnamese lawmakers attending the webinar asked about the role of the Secretary General in the operations of the Japanese House of Representatives, among others.



Concluding the event, Vice Chairman of the NA Committee on Legal Affairs and NA Deputy Secretary General Nguyen Truong Giang expressed his belief that cooperation between the Office of the Vietnamese NA and the Office of the Japanese House of Representatives will be further strengthened in the near future./.