Culture - Sports Exhibition showcases secrets of Muong cultural and spiritual life The secrets of spiritual culture and life of the Muong ethnic minority in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa will be revealed at an exhibition titled Mo Muong to be held later this week.

Culture - Sports Art programme held in honour of Hung Kings The art programme “Sacred roots - the Ancestral Lands of Hung Kings” featured a kaleidoscope of stellar performances at Van Lang park, Viet Tri city, the northern midland province of Phu Tho on April 20 in commemoration of the Hung Kings, who were believed to be the founders of the Vietnamese country.

Culture - Sports Hung Kings worship ritual - Symbol of Vietnam’s culture Hung Kings worship ritual originates from ancestor worship rituals in Vietnamese families and has become a significant cultural festival for the people. On the 10th day of the third lunar month every year, millions of people across the country flock to the sacred Nghia Linh mountain in the northern midland province of Phu Tho to pay tribute to the legendary national founders.