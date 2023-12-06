Culture - Sports Ten Vietnamese dishes, specialties set new Asian records Ten more Vietnamese culinary dishes and specialties have been recognised as new Asian records by the Asian Record Organisation, pushing the number of Vietnamese items in such categories to 60 since 2012.

Culture - Sports Antique artifacts of Central Highlands provinces on display in Gia Lai An out-door exhibition entitled “Tay Nguyen – Gia Lai Paradise” displaying antique artifacts of local ethnic people opened in Pleiku city in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on December 5.