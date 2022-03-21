Politics Top legislator urges HCM City to focus on high-quality personnel development National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 20 asked Ho Chi Minh City to focus on personnel development, especially high-quality workforce, and attract talents at home and abroad, thus meeting requirements of rapid, sustainable development and international integration.

Politics PM wants Binh Phuoc to become development motivation for southern region Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has required Binh Phuoc, as the largest province in term of area in the southern region, to study its potential and opportunities as well as position in the region and the country's development in order to issue suitable programmes, plans and solutions toward becoming an important development motivation in the Southern key economic region.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on March 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Malaysia Foreign Ministers hold talks Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held talks with his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah on March 20 morning to discuss preparations for the official visit to Vietnam by Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob which takes place on March 20-21.