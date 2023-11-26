Videos Efforts made to preserve ancient houses in Trang An heritage area Houses with traditional architecture play a particularly important role in the Trang An heritage area in Ninh Binh province. In addition to identifying and preserving the value of traditional housing architecture in the core heritage area, Ninh Binh authorities have also focused on promoting the value of the traditional village structure combined with tourism development.

Videos Da Nang embracing cultural essence of the sea Vietnamese culture has been deeply influenced by the sea for centuries, particularly in coastal communities. In Da Nang city, in particular, sea-related culture was honoured at a heritage festival slated for November 23.

Culture - Sports Korea Game Week 2023 takes place in Da Nang The first Korea Game Week 2023 took place in the central city of Da Nang from November 24-25, introducing the latest gaming technologies from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and its culture to people in the central region.

Culture - Sports Vietnam-UK ties shine at friendship dance festival The Vietnam-UK Friendship Association in Hanoi held a friendship dance festival on November 25 to mark the 50th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic relations.