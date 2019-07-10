At the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– The first edition of the White Book on Vietnamese Businesses was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 10.The White Book, compiled by the General Statistics Office under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, contains essential information assessing the development of enterprises across the country and in localities in the period from 2016 to 2018.The book also honours enterprises with outstanding contributions to economic development in the country and each locality.The publication, to be published on an annual basis, provides an overall picture of the development of domestic businesses arranged according to sectors, business types and localities, serving as reference for the Government, ministries, sectors and localities in designing strategies, plans and policies for sustainable and effective development of businesses on both national and local scales.It is also expected to be a source of useful information for international organisations, countries and foreign enterprises in assessing and making decision on investment and cooperation.Addressing the publication’s launch ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed that the White Book provides abundant and reliable information for the Government, ministries, sectors and localities as well as associations and investors.He requested the Ministry of Planning and Investment to continue researching and working closely with ministries, agencies and localities to improve the book.Minister of of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said the book also proposes measures and sets of norms to assess business development in the country. –VNA