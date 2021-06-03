20 km from Hanoi’s downtown area is a unique white lotus garden in Song Khe village in Tam Hung commune, Thanh Oai district, which has become a popular spot for families and young people to stroll around and take photos.



Everyone loves the beauty of white lotus flowers, and this rare white lotus garden in Hanoi is blooming at the moment.



Flowers bloom from the end of lunar February to the end of lunar April.



Entry costs 2 USD per person. Visitor numbers have fallen significantly due to Covid-19.



The owner always reminds visitors to wear masks and keeps the number of people in the garden at any one time to a minimum./.

VNA