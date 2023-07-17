Hotline: (024) 39411349
White Palace steeped in history of Nguyen dynasty

Bach Dinh (White Palace) was built from 1898 to 1902 by the French, to serve as a resort palace for the Governor-General of Indochina. It was then used by King Bao Dai and South Vietnamese leaders. Nowadays, Bach Dinh is a popular tourist destination in the sourthern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau.
VNA

  • Bach Dinh is located between Truoc and Dau beaches, overlooking the sea. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Bach Dinh was built as a summer villa for French Governor General Paul Doumer. Nestled on the slope of Big Mountain, the palace has beautiful views along the coast. (Photo : VNP/VNA)

  • It was named Villa Blanche after the Governor’s daughter, Blanche Richel Doumer. (Photo : VNP/VNA)

  • Noble decorations inside the Palace (Photo : VNA/VNP)

  • Although it was named Villa Blanche, locals call it Bach Dinh (White Palace) due to its striking white exterior. (Photo : VNP/VNA)

  • White Palace is located on the slope of Big Mountain in Vung Tau city. (Photo : VNP/VNA)

  • The historial palace has kept a wide range of antiques, including a royal sofa set dated 1921 under the reign of King Khai Dinh. (Photo : VNP/VNA)

  • The three-storied building, with a typical European architecture, is 25 metres in length and roofed by red tiles. (Photo : VNP/VNA)

