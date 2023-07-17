White Palace steeped in history of Nguyen dynasty
Bach Dinh is located between Truoc and Dau beaches, overlooking the sea. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Bach Dinh was built as a summer villa for French Governor General Paul Doumer. Nestled on the slope of Big Mountain, the palace has beautiful views along the coast. (Photo : VNP/VNA)
It was named Villa Blanche after the Governor’s daughter, Blanche Richel Doumer. (Photo : VNP/VNA)
Noble decorations inside the Palace (Photo : VNA/VNP)
Although it was named Villa Blanche, locals call it Bach Dinh (White Palace) due to its striking white exterior. (Photo : VNP/VNA)
White Palace is located on the slope of Big Mountain in Vung Tau city. (Photo : VNP/VNA)
The historial palace has kept a wide range of antiques, including a royal sofa set dated 1921 under the reign of King Khai Dinh. (Photo : VNP/VNA)
The three-storied building, with a typical European architecture, is 25 metres in length and roofed by red tiles. (Photo : VNP/VNA)