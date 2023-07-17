White Palace steeped in history of Nguyen dynasty

Bach Dinh (White Palace) was built from 1898 to 1902 by the French, to serve as a resort palace for the Governor-General of Indochina. It was then used by King Bao Dai and South Vietnamese leaders. Nowadays, Bach Dinh is a popular tourist destination in the sourthern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau.