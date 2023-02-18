Bac Ha is the capital of Tam Hòa plum blossoms in Lao Cai and the northwest, which have become a symbol of tourism on the plateau.

After more than two years of travel restrictions due to COVID-19, visitors to Bac Ha in the early spring this year are up sharply.

During the season for Tam Hoa plum blossoms, local gardens welcome thousands of visitors on a daily basis.

Bac Ha district held a festival recently with the theme “Colours of Bac Ha Plateau”, featuring various activities such as a fire dance festival by the Red Dao ethnic minority people and displays of white plum blossoms in Tả Van Chư commune. The festival attracted nearly 30,000 visitors.

Bac Ha district is home to more than 600 hectares of Tam Hoa plums, over 500 hectares of which are being harvested. Farmers harvest about 3,000-4,000 tonnes each./.

VNA