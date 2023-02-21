“White witch doctor” Philippe Troussier to coach Vietnam football team
French manager Philippe Troussier has reached an agreement with the Vietnam Football Federation to become the new head coach of the national football team from March 1.
VNA
VNA
Video
Turks appreciate Vietnamese rescuers in earthquake relief
Public Security Ministry’s search-and-rescue team returns from Turkey
Vietnamese, Cambodian Parties hold meeting in Hanoi
Vietnam earthquake rescue team ready to overcome all hardships
Vietnamese search and rescue teams in Turkey find areas with earthquake victims
You should also see
InfographicFirst batch of “Dien” pomelos hits UK supermarket shelves
The first “Dien” pomelos from the northern province of Hoa Binh appeared on the shelves of Longdan supermarkets in the UK on February 9 and have been warmly welcomed by the local Vietnamese community and UK consumers.
See more
InfographicFolk games during Tet holiday
Folk games during Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday are imbued with cultural beauties and traditional values of Vietnam.
InfographicBizarre fruit for Lunar New Year
The traditional Lunar New Year holiday, or Tet, is an occasion to exchange gifts, with bizarre fruit topping the list of unique presents.
InfographicTet dishes that go with time
Despite changes in Tet dishes, for many families, traditional dishes have always been an integral part of Tet banquet.
InfographicSignature ornamental trees, flowers for traditional Lunar New Year
Signature flowers and ornamental trees for the traditional Lunar New Year not only make the home more beautiful, but also bring luck, peace, and fortune to the family.
InfographicSignificance of Lunar New Year Holiday
The Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday is not only a time for people to relax after a busy year but also an occasion for family members to reunite and commemorate their ancestors.