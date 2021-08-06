Dr Kidong Park, World Health Organisation Representative in Vietnam, has said that WHO commends the Vietnamese Government’s highest level commitment on the COVID-19 vaccination.

“Many countries are facing difficulty to secure sufficient vaccines, not only Vietnam,” Dr Kidong told the Vietnam News Agency. “WHO acknowledges that the Government of Vietnam has made maximum effort day and night for supplying vaccines to save the citizens.”

He said all the provinces, districts and communes should speed up its vaccination roll out activities so as to achieve the goal set by the Government and recommended by WHO.

Mentioning the outbreak prevention and control of Vietnam in this 4th wave, the WHO Representative said just like many countries in the world, Vietnam is now facing a very complicated and concerning outbreak situation.

He said WHO remains confident in the Government’s whole-of-society approach that has been led by the National Steering Committee from the beginning of this pandemic.

“It is not only the role of the Government and the health system to control this outbreak, it is everybody’s responsibility to ensure Vietnam once again wins over the virus,” he said.

Dr. Kidong recommended people continue to apply 5K – wear masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces, practice hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, avoid crowding and fill out health declaration.

“If it is your turn, get vaccinated with the vaccine offered to you. These measures remain extremely important,” he added./.

VNA