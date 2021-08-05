Health HCM City asked to focus on treating serious COVID-19 cases Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked Ho Chi Minh City to focus on treating COVID-19 patients in critical conditions at present.

Health Additional 3,943 COVID-19 cases take national count to over 181,000 Additional 3,943 COVID-19 cases were logged in Vietnam over almost 12 hours to 6am on August 5, a drop of 326 cases compared to that of the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Blood donation campaign launched in HCM City amidst shortages due to COVID-19 A blood donation campaign was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on August 4 to supplement for the blood banks of nearly 150 hospitals in the city.