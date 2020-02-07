The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has successfully cultivated and isolated the 2019 novel coronavirus in the laboratory. This will enable quicker tests of the virus.

More than 1,000 people returning from China and nearly 500 others with close contact with infected patients are being quarantined and monitored and waiting for test results.



With the latest achievement, Vietnam is able to test thousands of samples a day when necessary.



Vietnam reported two more 2019-nCoV cases on February 6, bringing the total number of infected patients in the country to 12.



Vietnam is actively taking measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, which has killed more than 630 people and infected more than 31,480.



As part of measures to control the virus, on Feb. 7, the Vietnam Red Cross Society organized a campaign to raise public awareness of coronavirus prevention./.





