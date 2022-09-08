Society Binh Duong karaoke parlor blaze: death toll rises to 33 One more victim of the karaoke parlor fire in the southern province of Binh Duong has died after being hospitalised, raising the death toll to 33, according to the local police.

Society Over 4.6 million employees nationwide receive house rent support As of September 7, more than 4.6 million labourers nationwide had received housing rent support worth over 3.1 trillion VND (over 131.46 million USD) under a recent decision of the Prime Minister, equivalent to 83.3% of the total approved registrations.

Society Da Nang: anti-State propagandist arrested Police in the central city of Da Nang have detained and launched legal proceeding against Bui Tuan Lam, born in 1984 and residing in Hai Chau district, for the charge of “making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the State of Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Article 117 of the Criminal Code.

Society Hanoi to study a pilot program on bicycle-only lanes Hanoi plans to study the possibility of bicycle lanes being part of infrastructure development, a step the capital city has never taken to date. The move is part of the plan to prevent traffic congestion in the city for the 2022-2025 period.