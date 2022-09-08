Widespread downpours to hit northern, central Vietnam
Localities in the northern and central regions will experience heavy rains and strong winds on September 8-9, meteorologists have said.
According to the National Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Centre, the widespread rains will last through September 11, and flooding and landslides are expected to hit mountainous and low-lying areas.
The heavy rains will cause temperatures to drop by 4-6 degrees from current levels to 24-28 degrees Celsius in Hanoi and 17-21 degrees Celsius in the mountainous town of Sa Pa in Lao Cai province.
The Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on September 7 sent a document to cities and provinces, asking them to brace for the natural disasters.
They should keep a close watch on weather forecasting, provide updates for local authorities and residents, and monitor the areas prone to flooding and landslides to evacuate people to safer places, according to the document.
They were also asked to take measures to protect crops, aquatic farms and production facilities, prepare personnel and equipment to deal with emerging issues, and step up the communication work to raise public awareness of preventive measures./.