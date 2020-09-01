Dr. Chan Yoke Fun from Malaysia was announced as the winner of ASEAN-US Science Prize for Women 2020 (Photo: asean.org)



Jakarta (VNA) – Dr. Chan Yoke Fun from Malaysia was announced as the winner of ASEAN-US Science Prize for Women 2020 on August 31 and received an cash award of 20,000 USD.

Honourable mention Dr. Shefaly Shorey of Singapore received an award of 5,000 USD.

The award was presented by the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology, and Innovation (COSTI), the US Government through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and non-profit organisation Underwriters Laboratories.

Dr. Chan, Head of the Department of Medical Microbiology, Faculty of Medicine at the University of Malaya, focused her research on developing a vaccine to combat a virus that causes hand, foot and mouth disease, and brain infection diseases in children.

Furthermore, she has worked with local experts to raise awareness about the dangers and prevention of the virus in her community and beyond.

Dr. Shorey, a nursing professional who focused her research on preventing depression in pregnancy and motherhood, has sought to influence policy-makers through her research to mandate support for maternal and child health in the region.

The two finalists had been selected from a pool of ten national finalists, who each represented the brightest women scientists working in the field of Preventive Healthcare, this year’s prize theme.

They included biomedical researcher Dr. Tran Thi Thanh Huyen of Vietnam. She currently works at Vinmec Research Institute of Stem Cell and Gene Technology,

Established since 2014, the ASEAN-US Science Prize for Women aims to recognise promising, early- to mid-career female scientists for their academic and professional achievements. The competition will continue in 2021 with the theme “Clear Air and Clean Water”./.