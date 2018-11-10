Winners of the Young Francophones Reporters – Vietnam 2018 and organisers pose for a photo (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – First prize of the Young Francophones Reporters – Vietnam 2018 – a journalism writing contest in French language was awarded to Dao Phuong Loan, a student from Hanoi University, in Hanoi on November 9.
Loan won for her reportage titled ‘Les Jeunes Vietnamiens Face des Desours de Haine sur Facebook about Vietnamese youth under the impacts of negative words on social networks, particularly, Facebook.
Entitled “The Power of Words”, the contest, the third of its kind held by Le Courrier du Vietnam, a weekly French language newspaper of Vietnam News Agency (VNA), aims to encourage young people to use the beauty and richness of French language to write about Vietnam.
Through their articles, the writers, many of whom are young students, have expressed their feelings, points of view and comments and introduced to the French-speaking community Vietnam’s beauty, culture and people.
The contest was sponsored by the International Organisation of Francophonie (OIF), the Embassies of France, Switzerland and Morocco, the Francophone Universities Association (AUF) and the Wallonie-Bruxelles Delegation in Hanoi.
It was also supported by the Vietnam National Assembly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other international organisations and diplomatic agencies that use the French language in Vietnam.
The contest drew attention from young writers, particularly university students learning French throughout the country, as well as young foreigners who live and study in Thailand.
The organising board said 20 among a total of nearly 90 entries had been selected for the final round.
These works had been published in Le Courrier du Vietnam online at https://www.lecourrier.vn and recorded nearly 20,000 readers’ like.
Editor-in-chief of the newspaper Nguyen Thu Ha, who is also a co-head of the organising board of the event, said the third contest’s results met all its targets of promoting the movement of teaching and learning French in Vietnam.
Ha said the contest also met its targets of diversifying the contents of news and stories in the context of serving for the national foreign affairs, introducing the country, its culture and people to the community of 88 French speaking countries and territories and especially creating a playground for young people studying French.
Eric-Normand Thibeault, Director of the OIF Asia-Pacific Regional Bureau and also a co-head of the organising board, was impressed at the writing quality this time, saying that young writers through their works had brought in different angles of life in Vietnam.
The organising board also awarded one second, third and two consolidation prizes. - VNA