Winners of Investor Relations Best Practice Awards honoured
Honoured categories consist of Individual Investors Best Choice and Financial Institutions Best Assessment for the top three of large cap, mid cap, and small-micro cap firms. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Winners of the 2023 Investor Relations Best Practice Awards (or IR Awards) were honoured at a ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 28.
Co-organised by Tai Viet Joint Stock Company (Vietstock), Vietnam Association of Financial Executives (VAFE), and Finance and Life E-magazine (FiLi), the annual event recognised listed companies with the best IR practices of the year through quantitative screening, voting, and professional assessment.
FiLi Editor-in-Chief Nguyen Nhu Hung said that the awards promote the business community's awareness of the role and importance of IR activities, improve information transparency and disclosure quality, and strengthen investor confidence in the Vietnamese stock market.
This year, it saw the participation of 731 firms listed on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) and the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), with 45 of them selected for the short list.
Honoured categories consist of Individual Investors Best Choice and Financial Institutions Best Assessment for the top three of large cap, mid cap, and small-micro cap firms.
This year’s winners included Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank), Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB Bank), FPT Corporation, and Tien Son Thanh Hoa JSC, among others.
According to the National Investor Relations Institute, IR is a strategic management entity that integrates finance, communication, marketing, and securities law compliance to enable the most effective two-way communication between a company, the financial community, and other constituencies, which ultimately contributes to a company’s securities achieving fair valuation./.