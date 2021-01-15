The jury presented one special prize, five A prizes, 10 B prizes, 16 C prizes and 27 consolidation prizes.

The 90-epidesode documentary series “Vietnam in the Ho Chi Minh Era – A Televisual Annals”, developed by Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, won the special prize.

Meanwhile, the photo reportage “The entire political system and people join hands in the fight against COVID-19” of a group of photojournalists from the Vietnam News Agency got the A prize.

Organisers said they received 1,710 entries in various genres that reflected issues of public concern last year, such as preparations for and the organisation of all-level Party congresses in the run up to the 13th National Party Congress.

Speaking at the event, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong said that the entries have contributed to helping people understand more about the Party as well as the leadership, directions and important and prompt decisions of the Party and State; and consolidating the trust of officials, Party members and people in the Party./.

VNA