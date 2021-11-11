Winners of Vietnam Science & Technology Innovation Awards 2020 honoured (Photo: VNA)

– As many as 45 outstanding works of the Vietnam Science and Technology Innovation Awards 2020 were awarded at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 10.The event was jointly held by the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) and the Vietnam Fund for Supporting Technological Creations (VIFOTEC).Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of VUSTA and VIFOTEC Phan Xuan Dung, who is also head of the organising board, said over the last 26 years, the event has been organised successfully, attracting the participation of a large number of scientists across the country.The honoured works have been applied in production, bringing high socio-economic efficiency, contributing to promoting production in businesses, improving productivity and quality, lowering product costs and limiting imports.This year, the awards cover the fields of mechanical – automation, material technology, energy-saving and new energy-using technologies, biology for production and life, technologies to respond to climate change and protect the environment, and rationally use natural resources.The organisation board awarded five first prizes, 11 second, 13 third and 16 consolation prizes at the event.On the occasion, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien presented certificates of merit to nine authors who are authors and co-authors of the works wining the first prize.The Vietnam Science and Technology Innovation Awards aims to honour scientists who have had works with great scientific, socio-economic value that have been applying effectively in Vietnam.Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat took the occasion to launch the Vietnam Science and Technology Innovation Awards 2021./.