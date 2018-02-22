Northern localities have basically completed rice sowing for the 2017-2018 Winter-Spring crops (Illustrative image. Source VNA)

Northern localities have basically completed rice sowing for the 2017-2018 Winter-Spring crops, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.As of mid-February, northern provinces had sowed rice on 935,000 hectares of Winter-Spring crops. They strive to complete rice sowing and planting by the end of this month.The southern region has completed rice sowing on 1.9 million hectares, up 2.4 percent of the plan, including 1.55 million hectares, up 2.6 percent of the plant, in the Mekong Delta.The February rice prices rose slightly in comparison to the previous month’s. IR50404 rice is sold at around 5,900-6,100 VND per kg, while the prices of OM 5451, OM 6976, OM 4218 range between 6,400 – 6,600 VND per kg. The price of Jasmine rice is at 6,600 VND per kg.Besides, other crops have been planted on 354,000 hectares, including 232,000 hectares of maize and 41,000 hectares of sweet potato. Short-term industrial crops made up of 155,200 hectares.According to the ministry, prolonged and severe cold spells killed 7,216 cattle and poultry in the north in the first two months of this year.The ministry has instructed localities to work with enterprises and seedling and animal production establishments to ensure seedling and animal supplies for production. - VNA