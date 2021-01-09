Travel Vietnam tourism: Mysterious Po Klong Garai Cham Tower Located on the Trau hill, 6km from Phan Rang Thap Cham city, the central coastal province of Ninh Thuan, Po Klong Garai Tower is considered the greatest tower of the Cham people still existing.

Travel Ninh Binh strives to host 7 million visitors in 2021 Ninh Binh province, a tourist destination in the north, is launching several measures to achieve its goal of welcoming 7 million arrivals this year, during which it hosts the National Tourism Year.

Travel HCM City aims for 33 million tourists in 2021 The southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City has set a target of welcoming 33 million tourists with total revenue of more than 100 trillion VND (4.33 billion USD) in 2021.

Travel Hanoi welcomes over 118,000 visitors during New Year holiday The capital city of Hanoi welcomed over 118,000 tourist arrivals during the New Year Holiday from January 1-3, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.